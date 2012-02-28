* Republicans attack Obama's energy policies
* Rising gasoline prices could affect presidential race
WASHINGTON Feb 28 The top Republican in
Congress wrote to President Barack Obama on Tuesday to urge him
to "change course" and approve a controversial oil pipeline,
seeking to keep up election-year pressure on the Democrat amid
rising gasoline prices.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner also said
Obama should fulfill his promise of an "all of the above"
approach to ease U.S. dependence on foreign oil and drop
opposition to legislation expanding domestic production.
Republicans have intensified their attacks on Obama's energy
policies in recent days, focusing on rising gasoline prices that
could hurt Obama's re-election prospects in the Nov. 6 face-off
against the eventual Republican presidential nominee.
"To provide greater energy security, I would urge you to
change course and expeditiously approve the pipeline permit as
soon as the application has been filed," Boehner said in a
letter to the president, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Obama last month rejected TranCanada Corp's proposed
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline through environmentally-sensitive
areas of Nebraska from the U.S.-Canadian border. On Monday, the
White House said it welcomed the company's proposal to build a
southern leg of the pipeline and refile an application for the
northern part of the route.
But Boehner said the country could not afford to wait.
"The current turmoil in the Middle East and its effect on
gas prices reminds us how dangerous it is to rely so much on
that region for our energy supply," he said. "We can't wait for
this project to get started."