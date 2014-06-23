By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, June 23 President Barack Obama, as
part of efforts to make the U.S. workplace more accommodating
for employees with families, will on Monday direct federal
agencies to step up efforts give workers more leeway in
determining their schedules.
The president will issue a memorandum requiring federal
agency heads to expand flexible workplace policies as much as
possible, the White House said in a statement. The goal is to
make it easier for parents or workers to take care of family
needs and to enable more people to find and keep jobs.
Obama will also make clear that federal workers may request
a flexible work arrangement without fear it will subject them to
negative consequences in the workplace, whether the request is
granted or not, the White House said.
The announcements will be issued as part of the White
House's "summit on working families," where Obama will promote
policies such as raising the minimum wage and expanding access
to childcare. Republicans have said the proposals would hurt
jobs, but Obama, who is seeking to boost Democratic fortunes
before the midterm elections in November, argues the measures
would help the economy.
The president will further push for additional protections
for pregnant women in the workplace by urging Congress to pass
legislation preventing discrimination against expecting mothers,
the White House said. The Department of Labor will make $25
million available to provide childcare for workers in training
programs.
Faced with a Republican-led House of Representatives, the
president's chances of passing legislation are slight. He has
declared that he will pursue his agenda through unilateral
actions such as executive orders and official memos.
Administration officials said they hope the conference,
which will include participation from the private sector and
labor unions, will draw attention to family-friendly practices
that have been good for businesses as well as employees.
While employers often cite the costs of providing such
benefits as an obstacle, the White House said many companies
have found that by accommodating workers' family needs, they
retain employees longer and recruit better workers.
"Research has shown that companies who adopt family-friendly
policies are more profitable and that these policies are good
for their competitiveness," the White House said in a statement.
The administration last week released a report showing that
the United States could boost its sagging labor force
participation rate and get more people back to work if more
businesses had policies such as paid maternity and paternity
leave.
While the U.S. economy has shown signs of recovery since the
recession ended in 2009, with unemployment at a five-and-a-half
year low of 6.3 percent in May, those gains are tempered by
concerns over a 62.8 percent labor force participation rate -
the lowest rate in 36 years.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)