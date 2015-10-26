BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
WASHINGTON Oct 26 The White House issued a veto threat on Monday for a U.S. House of Representatives' bill that it said would "derail" an effort by the Labor Department to provide new protections to investors receiving advice from brokers.
"This bill would effectively block action to protect working and middle-class families from the harmful conflicts of interest that lead to biased advice," the White House said in a statement about the Retail Investor Protection Act. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.