WASHINGTON Jan 14 President Barack Obama will
announce on Thursday a handful of initiatives to boost paid
leave and sick time, White House adviser Valerie Jarrett said in
a statement.
"President Obama will call on Congress to pass the Healthy
Families Act, which would allow millions of working Americans to
earn up to seven days a year of paid sick time - and call on
states and cities to pass similar laws," she wrote in a post on
LinkedIn.
"The president will outline a new plan to help states create
paid leave programs, and provide new funding through the
Department of Labor for feasibility studies that will help other
states and municipalities figure out the best way to implement
programs of their own."
Obama will also sign a presidential memorandum to ensure
federal government workers have the ability to take six weeks of
paid sick time upon the birth of a child, she wrote.
