By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 5 When President Barack Obama
leaves office on Jan. 20 after eight years, several of his major
initiatives will still hang in the legal balance, meaning the
U.S. courts and his successor will play a major role in shaping
his legacy.
Ongoing legal challenges by Republican-governed states and
business groups are targeting Obama's signature healthcare law,
his plan to combat climate change, a key immigration initiative,
his transgender rights policy, his "net neutrality" internet
rules, overtime pay for workers and other matters.
Most of the cases are awaiting rulings by trial judges or
regional federal appeals courts and could be bound for the U.S.
Supreme Court, but are unlikely to get there until after the
winner of Tuesday's election, pitting Democrat Hillary Clinton
against Republican Donald Trump, is sworn in.
Unless the U.S. Senate changes course and confirms Obama's
nominee, appellate court judge Merrick Garland, to fill the
vacant ninth seat on the ideologically split Supreme Court, the
next president would be responsible for selecting a new justice
who could cast the deciding vote in these cases.
The Supreme Court has already agreed to decide a major
transgender rights case. Obama's administration is backing a
female-born transgender high school student named Gavin Grimm,
who identifies as male and sued in 2015 to win the right to use
the school's boys' bathroom. A ruling, which also could resolve
similar litigation around the country, is not due until the end
of June.
In another transgender rights case, a number of states
challenged the Obama administration's May guidance to public
schools nationwide to let transgender students use bathrooms of
their choice. A federal judge blocked the policy in August while
the litigation continues.
Because Obama during much of his presidency has faced a
Republican-controlled Congress hostile to his legislative
initiatives, he has often bypassed lawmakers and used executive
power to advance policy goals.
"Despite having majorities in both houses of Congress,
Republicans have refused to govern. Instead, this litigious
Republican Party has rushed to the courts with partisan
lawsuits," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.
Those challenging Obama have vowed to fight on unless his
successor changes course.
"Should a new administration rescind those policies and
respect the bounds placed before it, we will happily direct our
energies elsewhere," added Republican Texas Attorney General Ken
Paxton, who has helped spearhead various legal challenges to
Obama.
Clinton, backed by Obama in her White House bid, could be
expected to leave in place or even expand on his initiatives and
to defend them in court. Trump, if elected, could quickly
reverse Obama executive orders as promised. But undoing
large-scale regulations like power plant emissions rules could
be more complicated.
"It's not at the stroke of a pen," said Sean Donahue, a
lawyer representing environmental groups that backed Obama
administration climate rules known as the Clean Power Plan.
Trump would have to undergo a new, lengthy rule-making
process, according to legal experts.
CLEAN POWER PLAN
The case with the biggest potential long-term impact is the
challenge by states and industry groups to Obama's Clean Power
Plan, which would curb greenhouse emissions mainly from
coal-fired power plants. The rules are an important legacy issue
for Obama. They also are vital to U.S. obligations under last
year's international climate change treaty.
A federal appeals court heard oral arguments in September. A
ruling is not due for months. The case is likely to go to the
Supreme Court on appeal.
The Supreme Court put the regulations on hold in February
while the litigation continues.
Republicans and conservative groups have launched numerous
challenges to the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
The Supreme Court in 2012 and 2015 issued rulings preserving
Obama's top legislative achievement.
Now, another Republican-led legal challenge is making its
way through the courts. The administration has appealed a
district court judge's May decision that the federal government
cannot spend billions of dollars to provide subsidies under
Obamacare to help individuals buy policies from private insurers
without congressional approval.
Separately, the administration is seeking in federal court
in Texas to revive Obama's 2014 executive action to protect
millions of immigrants in the country illegally from deportation
and give them work permits. The plan, challenged by Texas and
other states, has been barred by the courts. The Supreme Court,
split 4-4, in June left in place lower court orders blocking the
plan, and in October declined to revisit that ruling.
Other Obama regulations have been targeted by business
groups. A federal appeals court in June upheld Obama's landmark
"net neutrality" rules barring internet service providers from
obstructing or slowing down consumer access to web content. The
case remains under appeal.
In September, states and business groups filed a legal
challenge to an administration rule to extend mandatory overtime
pay to millions of workers. A ruling is not due until after
Obama leaves office.
