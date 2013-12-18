By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 President Barack Obama can
most effectively advance his economic agenda by getting Congress
to pass laws, but there is a lot the administration can
accomplish through unilateral actions, a senior White House
official said on Wednesday.
"The biggest impact you can have on the macro economy
requires legislation," White House Council of Economic Advisers
Chairman Jason Furman said.
However, "an issue like climate change and energy security,
there's a lot we can do administratively," Furman added in
response to questions at Third Way, a think tank.
Obama has had a combative relationship with the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives and would face an
uphill struggle for most of his jobs and economic proposals.
While a recent budget deal that reversed some spending cuts was
viewed as a ceasefire, it is unclear whether the spirit of
compromise will go any further.
In that environment, the president has brought in John
Podesta, a former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton,
saying that among Podesta's duties will be to craft executive
actions the president can take without needing congressional
approval.
Furman said the president's big-ticket agenda items such as
universal early education or infrastructure would require
legislation.
"We're looking at a range of other actions that would affect
wages and inequality, but the biggest dials are still
legislative," he said.
Furman cited the December budget compromise as an example of
a legislative accomplishment that had an impact on the broad
economy.
However, that measure did not include an extension of
long-term unemployment insurance beyond Jan. 1, which is
something the president continues to urge Congress to take up,
he said.
The president will push for an increase in the minimum wage,
Furman said. The wage currently stands at $7.25 an hour and
Obama has said he would like to see it rise to $9 an hour.
Furman pointed to past minimum wage increases signed into
law by Republican presidents or under a Republican Speaker of
the House of Representatives.
"There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to do something
like that," he said.
Highway reauthorization that expires in the fall is another
opportunity to pass legislation that could boost growth, Furman
said.
However, Furman said the White House will work with
businesses to encourage hiring practices that would make a dent
in long-term unemployment.
The White House is also taking a look at regulations to see
which ones could be simplified, he added.