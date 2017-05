U.S. President Barack Obama and his daughter Malia walk in the rain from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from Los Angeles, California April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama's eldest daughter Malia will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017 after taking a year off from studies following her high school graduation this spring, the White House said on Sunday.

"Malia will take a gap year before beginning school," a White House statement said, breaking a months-long silence about Malia's college search.

Both her parents attended Harvard Law School.

Malia, 17, will concentrate on finishing her high school final exams before considering how to spend her gap year, an official who had been briefed on Malia's decision told Reuters.

She has shown interest in film and television, having worked two summer internships in the industry. Last summer, she worked in Brooklyn, New York, on the set of the HBO series "Girls,"

In 2014 she worked on the set of CBS science fiction series "Extant", starring Halle Berry. The now-cancelled series was produced by Steven Spielberg, a prominent donor to Obama's presidential campaigns.

Harvard College, the university's undergraduate divsision, said on its admissions website that it encouraged admitted students to defer enrollment for one year to travel, pursue a project or work. About 80 to 110 students did so each year, it said.

