WASHINGTON, June 16 President Barack Obama's
oldest daughter, Malia, was spotted working as a production
assistant for a day on the set of a CBS television program
starring Academy Award winning actress Halle Berry, according to
the entertainment web site TheWrap.
Malia Obama, who turns 16 on July 4, was allowed to clap
together the board that marks the start of shooting a scene, on
the set of "Extant," a science-fiction series that is due to
begin airing in July, TheWrap said, citing an individual with
knowledge of the production.
The office of first lady Michelle Obama had no comment on
the report. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he had seen
the report but declined to comment. A CBS Corp
representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
Malia will be in the 11th grade come September at Sidwell
Friends School in Washington, D.C. She is an aspiring filmmaker
and a fan of the television program "Girls," the New Yorker said
in a profile of the president in January.
Amblin Television, a production company founded by Steven
Spielberg, is one of the producers of "Extant." Spielberg is
listed as executive producer for one of the program's episodes.
Spielberg gave $1 million to Priorities USA Action, a super
PAC (Political Action Committee) that supported the re-election
of Obama in 2012, according to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks
political fund-raising.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Annika McGinnis; Editing by
Grant McCool)