By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 22 President Barack Obama will
announce two new manufacturing institutes aimed at attracting
and nurturing businesses that will hire workers for highly paid
jobs in the United States, a White House official said on
Saturday.
One institute, to be located in Detroit, will focus on
lightweight and modern metals. The other, in Chicago, will
concentrate on digital manufacturing and design technologies,
the official said.
The Department of Defense will lead the effort with $140
million in government money. The president is due to make the
announcement Tuesday, the official said.
The president has made a central focus of his second term
efforts to make life better for middle-class and lower-income
families whose fortunes have not fully recovered from the deep
2007-2009 recession. Part of that push is an effort to expand
manufacturing jobs, many of which were lost in preceding decades
as U.S. firms searched for cheaper labor abroad.
With a Republican-led House of Representatives focused on
cutting federal spending and reducing the size of government,
the president has been forced to scale back his plans for the
institutes, finding money from savings within existing programs
rather than securing a big chunk of new spending for them.
The aim of the manufacturing institutes is to take advantage
of the U.S. abundance of world-class universities to attract
companies interested in being close to research and pools of
skilled workers. The institutes are intended to bring together
firms that are competitors to share ideas in the intermediate
stage between invention and commercialization.
"Manufacturing production is growing at the fastest pace in
over a decade, and the president is committed to building on
that progress," the White House official said.
Obama introduced the manufacturing innovation institute idea
in 2013. It is based on a German model and draws on a pilot
program in Youngstown, Ohio. The president's goal is for there
to be 45 such institutes in all.
The administration in January announced the first one in
Raleigh, North Carolina, which is focused on spurring
development of energy-efficient, high-power electronic chips
that will make electronic devices such as motors and consumer
electronics smaller and faster.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)