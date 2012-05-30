(Fixes Peres' title to president, not former president)
WASHINGTON May 29 President Barack Obama gave
the United States' top civilian honor on Tuesday to musician Bob
Dylan, novelist Toni Morrison and 11 other people he said have
had an "incredible impact" on society through their words and
actions.
"What sets these men and women apart is the incredible
impact they have had on so many people," Obama said, presenting
the Presidential Medal of Freedom awards at the White House.
"They have enriched our lives and they have changed our lives
for the better."
In addition to Dylan and Morrison, Obama awarded the prize
to astronaut and former Senator John Glenn, retired Supreme
Court Justice John Paul Stevens, former Secretary of State
Madeleine Albright, Israeli President Shimon Peres and Jan
Karski, an officer in the Polish underground who carried his
eye-witness account of the Nazi Holocaust to the outside world.
Other honorees were John Doar, a key figure in the Justice
Department during the 1960s, smallpox eradication pioneer
William Foege, civil rights campaigner Dolores Huerta, Girl
Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low, women's basketball coach and
Alzheimer's advocate Pat Summitt and Gordon Hirabayashi, who
fought Japanese-American internment during World War Two.
Low died in 1927 and Karski died in 2000. Peres did not
attend the ceremony and the White House said he would receive
his medal at a separate event.
The president has sole discretion in choosing the honorees.
Past recipients include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry
Kissinger, South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela,
and civil rights activist Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.
