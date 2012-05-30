* Gives top U.S. civilian honor to artists, activists,
leaders
* Dylan, Morrison among Presidential Medal of Freedom
winners
* President says honorees shaped his life as a young man
(Fixes Peres' title to president, not former president)
By Samson Reiny
WASHINGTON, May 29 President Barack Obama gave
the United States' top civilian honor on Tuesday to musician Bob
Dylan, novelist Toni Morrison and 11 other people he described
as his heroes because of their powerful words, songs and
actions.
"What sets these men and women apart is the incredible
impact they have had on so many people - not in short, blinding
bursts, but steadily, over the course of a lifetime," Obama
said, presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom awards in a
packed ceremony at the White House.
"They have enriched our lives and they have changed our
lives for the better," he said.
In addition to famous political figures such as former U.S.
Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Israeli President
Shimon Peres, Obama honored several lesser-known individuals for
their work in civil rights and public health.
He recalled reading about one of the award winners, labor
activist Dolores Huerta, when he was starting off as a community
organizer and said that honoree John Doar, a senior official at
the Justice Department during the 1960s, laid the groundwork for
U.S. racial equality and voting rights.
"And I think it's fair to say that I might not be here had
it not been for his work," Obama, the first black U.S.
president, told the audience in the East Room.
He also praised recently retired University of Tennessee
women's basketball coach Pat Summitt for being an inspiration to
his hoops-loving daughters as well as a brave advocate for those
who, like her, are suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
"Anybody who feels sorry for Pat will find themselves on the
receiving end of that famous glare, or she might punch you," he
said, to laughter.
The other honorees present included William Foege, who led
the successful battle to eradicate smallpox disease, Gordon
Hirabayashi, who fought Japanese-American internment during
World War Two, astronaut and former Senator John Glenn, and
retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
Obama also gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to two
people who have died - Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Low
and Jan Karski, an officer in the Polish underground who carried
his eyewitness account of Nazi atrocities to the outside world.
Peres did not attend the ceremony but will receive his award
at a separate event, the White House said.
The president chooses the honorees.
"So many of these people are my heroes individually," Obama
said during the ceremony, recalling how he read Morrison's novel
"Song of Solomon" as a young man when he was "not just trying to
figure out how to write, but also how to be and how to think."
"And I remember in college listening to Bob Dylan and my
world opening up because he captured something about this
country that was so vital," he said. "Everybody on this stage
has marked my life in profound ways."
A pianist from the Marine Corps Band played Dylan's 1963 hit
"Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" before the ceremony started.
The musician drew loud applause when he received the award in
sunglasses and without showing emotion.
When it came time for Morrison to accept her medal, the
acclaimed novelist smiled and embraced the president.
Past recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom include
former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, South African
anti-apartheid leader and former President Nelson Mandela, and
slain civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
(Reporting by Samson Reiny; Writing by Laura MacInnis; Editing
by Greg McCune and Eric Beech)