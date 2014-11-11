WASHINGTON Nov 10 Three civil rights workers
slain in Mississippi in 1964 will be awarded the Presidential
Medal of Freedom, joining actress Meryl Streep and singer Stevie
Wonder among the 19 recipients of America's highest civilian
honor this year, the White House said on Monday.
The posthumous honorees include James Chaney, Andrew Goodman
and Michael Schwerner, who were killed as they participated in
the "Freedom Summer" drive to register black voters in
Mississippi.
Their deaths helped galvanize support for civil rights
legislation and inspired the film "Mississippi Burning."
"From activists who fought for change to artists who
explored the furthest reaches of our imagination; from
scientists who kept America on the cutting edge to public
servants who help write new chapters in our American story,
these citizens have made extraordinary contributions to our
country and the world," President Barack Obama said in a
statement.
Other recipients to be honored at a White House ceremony on
Nov. 24 are the late dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey,
physicist Mildred Dresselhaus, Native American writer and
activist Suzan Harjo, former judge and congressman Abner Mikva,
former U.S. Representative Patsy Takemoto Mink, the late
Mexican-American congressman Edward Roybal, actress Marlo
Thomas, and economist Robert Solow.
Also to be honored is Ethel Kennedy, the widow of slain U.S.
Senator Robert Kennedy. Other recipients include television
newsman Tom Brokaw, novelist Isabel Allende, composer Stephen
Sondheim, veteran U.S. Representative John Dingell, and Charles
Sifford, who helped desegregate the U.S. professional golf tour.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; editing by Andrew Hay)