China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON May 15 The White House has been in contact with Democratic Senator Charles Schumer to support reintroduction of a bill that would give journalists legal protection when guarding their sources, spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.
The move comes after intense criticism of a probe by the Obama administration into telephone records of the Associated Press news agency while investigating a leak. Carney declined comment on that investigation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.