WASHINGTON May 15 The White House has been in contact with Democratic Senator Charles Schumer to support reintroduction of a bill that would give journalists legal protection when guarding their sources, spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

The move comes after intense criticism of a probe by the Obama administration into telephone records of the Associated Press news agency while investigating a leak. Carney declined comment on that investigation. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)