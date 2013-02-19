By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 19 Relations between the White
House and the correspondents who cover it, always edgy and
adversarial, have hit a low ebb in a dispute over whether the
press should have access to the president during his downtime.
The news media are still demanding answers for a White House
decision over the weekend to bar reporters from seeing any part
of President Barack Obama's Florida golf vacation, including his
first-ever round with Tiger Woods.
In a formal protest, the White House Correspondents'
Association cited history and tradition in arguing that the
public interest is ill-served by shielding the president from
the press.
"There is a very simple but important principle we will
continue to fight for today and in the days ahead:
transparency," said Ed Henry, a Fox News correspondent who is
president of the White House Correspondents' Association.
White House spokesman Jay Carney pushed back against
questions about access during his daily news briefing on
Tuesday.
Carney, a former White House correspondent for Time magazine
who covered the presidencies of Democrat Bill Clinton and
Republican George W. Bush, said he understood the concerns but
doubted there had ever been a White House press corps completely
satisfied with its access.
"We work very closely with all of you to try to provide
access to the president. I would note that when I was covering
President Bush, George W. Bush, I was on his first trip on Air
Force One ... He came back and spoke to the pool. That was his
first trip. For the next three years that I covered the
president, he never came back again," Carney said.
The golf episode came as tension was already building
between reporters and the White House press office about the
flow of information as Obama begins his second term.
Obama has called his administration the most transparent in
history, but the president himself has sharply reduced a fixture
of White House press coverage, the brief question-and-answer
session that reporters have used for decades to get the
president's take on fast-moving daily events.
MORE GRUMBLING
Martha Joynt Kumar, a political scientist at Towson
University in Maryland who studies the presidency, said Obama
held only 107 brief question-and-answer encounters with the
media in his first four years, compared with 354 by George W.
Bush in his first term.
Instead, Obama has relied heavily on television and print
interviews, many of them with media outlets that target certain
audiences. He has granted 674 interviews, mostly television.
After the White House fielded press complaints about the
inaccessible Obama-Woods golf round at a private Florida club,
Obama did in fact speak to reporters on Air Force One on Monday
night on his return to Washington.
But he touched off more grumbling because the press office
stipulated that all of Obama's comments must be considered off
the record and thus not usable.
Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren lashed out against
reporters for going along with the restrictive terms, writing on
her "Gretawire" blog: "The press caved -Pathetic!"
"The press should have said when offered OFF THE RECORD face
time with the president, 'thanks but no thanks ... we will wait
until the president is willing to talk to the American people
since that is our job. No secret conversations,'" she said.
Previous presidents have avoided the White House press
corps, some more successfully than others. The Obama White House
has been less reliant than other administrations on the major
media because of its whitehouse.gov website and its use of
social media like Flickr and Twitter to distribute content.
"Every administration tries to get the advantage in their
relationships with news organizations," said Kumar. "With this
administration you have a variety of new media and those
organizations helped propel them into office. They had a good
sense of how to use social media and they've tried to work it as
they govern."
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Marilyn W. Thompson and
Eric Beech)