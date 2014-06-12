WASHINGTON, June 12 President Barack Obama was given a clean bill of health on Thursday by his doctor, who noted in a medical report that daily exercise, healthy eating and a "tobacco free" lifestyle has helped the 52-year-old stay in great shape.

"The president's overall health is excellent. All clinical data indicates that the president is currently healthy and that he will remain so for the duration of his presidency," said the report, by Ronny Jackson, physician to the president.

A former smoker, Obama kicked the habit in 2010, his wife Michelle Obama told reporters in Feb. 2011. He occasionally chews nicotine gum, Jackson said in the report, released by the White House.

At 6'1", Obama weighs 180 pounds. His resting heart rate is 62 beats per minute, and blood pressure at 112/70. He has perfect vision.

His total cholesterol levels were 213, which is "borderline high" according to the National Institute of Health guidelines. That's up from Obama's last exam, in October 2011, when his total cholesterol was measured at 193.

The exam found "several small benign skin tags" on Obama's neck, but Jackson said there was no evidence of skin cancer.

Obama, who works out every day, has mild plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which he treats occasionally with ibuprofen, the report said.

Jackson also noted Obama takes Vitamin D daily to treat a "mild Vitamin D deficiency." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Gregorio)