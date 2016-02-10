WASHINGTON Feb 10 The White House said on
Wednesday it opposes a bill from the U.S. House of
Representatives that it said would undercut regulations aimed at
requiring fast food and chain restaurants to disclose the
calories in food they sell.
But the White House stopped short of issuing a formal veto
threat for the bill, which it said "would undercut the objective
of providing clear, consistent calorie information to
consumers."
Tackling the American obesity epidemic has been a signature
issue for the White House and first lady Michelle Obama. The
menu regulations, finalized by the Food and Drug Administration
in 2014, require calories to be listed on menus and menu boards
of certain chain restaurants with 20 or more locations, and on
certain vending machines.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)