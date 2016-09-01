By Roberta Rampton
HONOLULU, Sept 1 President Barack Obama on
Thursday is set to visit Midway Atoll, the remote coral reef
that serves as a reminder of both modern global climate
challenges and the dominance the United States has held in the
Pacific since its World War Two victory there.
The island wildlife refuge is described by those who have
been there as a kind of "Garden of Eden" where the world's
oldest-known albatross returns each year to nest and the
electric blue ocean teems with fish.
The journey, timed as Obama leaves for his last visit to
Asia to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world
leaders, will also serve as a reminder of the American victory
against Japanese forces on the island during World War Two.
"It's a signal, it's a message saying the United States is
committed to staying in the Pacific, and not sort of backing
away," said naval historian Tom Hone, who has studied the
infamous Battle of Midway.
Obama's visit will focus on the challenge climate change
poses to oceans and the need to expand upon international
agreements like the one he announced with Chinese President Xi
Jinping in 2014.
Obama has sought to make combating climate change a key part
of the legacy of his presidency, which comes to an end in five
months.
But ahead of the Nov. 8 election for his successor, less
than 5 percent of voters say the "environment" is the most
important issue facing the United States today, according to a
Reuters/IPSOS poll conducted between July 24 and Aug. 21.
Thirty-five percent of voters said climate change "will not
impact my vote much at all."
The island visit will seek to show Americans how conservation
can help species adjust to changing climate, and book-ends
Obama's trip last year to Alaska, where he hiked on a shrinking
glacier.
"These aren't 'photo ops' - I think these are real
opportunities to help the American people understand," said
Carol Browner, a former head of the Environmental Protection
Agency who advised Obama on climate issues in his first term.
"He can get a level of attention that nobody else can get,"
Browner said.
Last week, he quadrupled the size of Papahanaumokuakea
Marine National Monument to create the world's largest marine
monument, protecting the area off the coast of Hawaii from
commercial fishing and drilling.
Perhaps more important to voters, Obama's visit will conjure
symbolism of American power in the Pacific ahead of his trip to
China, a country many blame for a loss of American jobs and
economic prowess.
The World War Two Battle of Midway, one of the most-studied
battles in military history, tipped the balance of the U.S fight
against the Japanese navy.
In June 1942, U.S. forces, tipped by code-breakers that the
Japanese navy was planning an attack, sank four Japanese
aircraft carriers and a heavy cruiser in a giant air-sea battle.
Many of the military buildings on Midway Atoll have been
allowed to decay, and visitors have not been allowed since 2012
because of tight budgets, which dismays Jim D'Angelo, 79, a
retired oncologist and history buff in Bradenton, Florida.
"The fact that (American soldiers) went in even though they
knew that they were going to die, it just captured my intellect
and my emotions as representing the best that America really has
to offer," D'Angelo said.
Kevin Foerster, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's refuge
chief for the region, said the agency would like to be able to
open the island to visitors again, but budget constraints and
the island's remote location mean its beauty can only be
accessed by the internet for now.
