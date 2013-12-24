By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 24 President Barack Obama's push
to raise the minimum wage will almost certainly fail due to
stiff Republican opposition, but analysts and Democratic
strategists say the issue could help Democratic Congressional
candidates in the 2014 midterm elections.
Focusing on an apparently quixotic effort to raise the
minimum wage in 2014 allows the president to show support for
working people and could help Democratic candidates change the
subject from the disastrous rollout of the Affordable Care Act.
And a Republican rejection of the proposal to boost the
federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10.10 would help
Democrats portray them as unconcerned with the plight of working
Americans and siding with the wealthy.
"It has an appeal with a broad segment of the public," said
Carroll Doherty of the Pew Research Center. "And it draws very
strong support within his own partisan base. This is something
that his party cares deeply about."
The issue may also help unite liberals in the Democratic
party base with more centrist party members.
"On any number of issues, the Democratic base thinks he's
moved too far to the center and the center thinks he's moved too
far to the left," said Dan Schnur at the University of Southern
California. "The minimum wage is one of those rare issues where
he gets support from both."
Polls show strong support for raising the minimum wage,
something administration officials cite in justifying the
current push. A Washington Post-ABC news poll released last
Wednesday showed support for raising the minimum wage from $7.25
has support among 85 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of
Republicans.
"It tends to be a very popular issue with the public, it
tends to be a very popular issue with independents," White
House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jason Furman told a
think tank group last week.
SERVICE INDUSTRY JOBS
Obama called for raising the minimum wage to $9 in his 2013
State of the Union speech in February and has since backed a
rise to $10.10 an hour. He revived the issue in speeches on his
vision for strengthening the middle class in July and earlier
this month, saying that raising the minimum could help combat
increasing income inequality.
Government data show about 3.6 million hourly workers at or
below the federal minimum in 2012. They make up about 4.7
percent of the nation's hourly-paid workers, a share that has
been declining.
Minimum wage workers work predominantly in service jobs such
as food preparation, sales and nurses' aides. The companies
employing the most minimum wage workers are Wal-Mart; Yum!
Brands, which owns Taco Bell and Pizza Hut; and McDonald's.
The U.S. minimum wage, last increased in 2009, stands well
below its inflation-adjusted high of about $10.50 an hour in
1968. Some 20 states and the District of Columbia have set
minimum wages higher than the federal minimum, with the state of
Washington at the top with a $9.19 minimum, according to the
U.S. Department of Labor.
HIGHER WAGE, FEWER JOBS?
White House aides say raising the minimum wage is a key
element for the president's 2014 agenda aimed at improving the
fortunes of the middle class, and a senior administration
official told Reuters that a series of one-day strikes by food
workers in 100 cities across the country seeking a $15 an hour
wage has helped bring the issue to the forefront.
The restaurant industry called the $15 demand unrealistic,
and industry officials said it could lead to fast-food price
rises of 25 percent to 50 percent.
Republicans, conservatives and segments of the business
community oppose raising the minimum wage. Opponents such as the
National Federation of Independent Business say small businesses
would suffer, low-skilled workers would lose job opportunities
and consumers would face higher prices.
The House voted 233-184 in March to defeat a bid by
Democrats to raise the minimum wage. All 227 Republican members
voted against it.
Academic economists differ on the impact of increasing the
mininum wage. Many economists say higher labor costs would
result in fewer jobs. But many studies, including one co-written
by former Obama White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair
Alan Krueger, have shown a modest increase in the minimum wage
does not affect employment levels much, if at all.
That is because employers can take a number of steps to
absorb higher labor costs, such as squeezing more productivity
out of their workers, cutting wages for higher-paid employees,
or raising prices.
The White House has been promoting legislation proposed by
Senator Tom Harkin and Representative George Miller, which
includes a sweetener allowing small businesses to deduct up to
$500,000 annually in spending on equpment or expansion.
"The last time we raised the minimum wage it was signed into
law by President (George W.) Bush," said Furman. "....There's no
reason why we shouldn't be able to do something like that."