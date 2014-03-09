Fitch Assigns Pan Brothers' USD200m Notes 'B' Final Rating
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based garment manufacturer PT Pan Brothers Tbk's (B/Positive) USD200m 7.625% senior unsecured notes due in 2022 a final rating of 'B' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by Pan Brothers' wholly owned subsidiary, PB International B.V., and guaranteed by Pan Brothers and certain subsidiaries. The notes will mostly be used to redeem outstanding