WASHINGTON Two law enforcement officers in Michelle Obama's motorcade were injured on Monday when their motorcycles hit each other as they were escorting the first lady in Delaware, Ohio.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment but were not seriously hurt, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The officers were part of a motorcade en route to the airport from Delaware, where the first lady had delivered a speech at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The motorcade did not stop despite the accident, and the first lady was unhurt.

"The first lady is fine," said a campaign official in Ohio. "Thankfully (the officers) were not seriously injured."

In September a law enforcement officer was struck and killed while he was shutting down a road for President Barack Obama's motorcade in Florida.

