CANNON BALL, N.D., June 13 President Barack
Obama made his first visit to an American Indian reservation
since taking office on Friday in a show of support for improving
the plight of a proud people struggling with relentless cycles
of poverty.
On a sunny and windy day in North Dakota, Obama and his
wife, Michelle, visited the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Nation in
Cannon Ball to demonstrate the administration's commitment to a
strong relationship between Washington and tribal nations.
Native Americans, some dressed in full feathered headdresses
and multi-colored, beaded outfits, greeted the couple, who met
with tribal leaders and young people before attending a ceremony
that honored Native American veterans with dance and song.
"We can follow the lead of Standing Rock's most famous
resident, Chief Sitting Bull. He said, 'Let's put our minds
together to see what we can build for our children,'" Obama
said.
Sitting Bull was a Sioux tribal chief who defeated General
George Custer at the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn.
Native Americans who live on reservations face low education
levels, poor healthcare, a high poverty rate and substandard
housing.
Obama hugged and posed for a picture with many of the tribal
children who attended the ceremony at Cannon Ball's annual flag
day ceremony.
The trip is unusual for Obama, who has devoted most of his
U.S. travel to highlight programs on the broader economy and
other domestic policy priorities. It came just after the
president announced at the White House that he and his advisers
were reviewing options to help Iraq deal with an insurgency.
Obama courted the American Indian vote as a first-time White
House candidate in 2008. He became an honorary member of a tribe
in Montana, the Crow Nation, and took on a native name: Black
Eagle, which means "one who helps all people of this land."
Since entering office Obama has hosted meetings with tribal
leaders every year and proposed a budget increase to support
tribal communities. His administration has also settled a series
of legal disputes and breach of trust lawsuits by Indian tribes
against the United States.
The White House announced new initiatives on Friday
including reforms for the Bureau of Indian Education, efforts to
bring high-speed Internet to tribal schools, and training for
teachers.
It also proposed ways to ease regulatory hurdles for
infrastructure and energy development and initiatives to boost
small businesses owned by Native Americans.
The trip is part of an administration push to advance rights
for Native Americans.
