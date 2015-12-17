Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon at the White House before departing for California, where he will meet privately with family members of those killed in the recent mass shooting, the White House said on Thursday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the president would then depart from San Bernardino, California, for a winter holiday in Hawaii.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Tim Ahmann)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.