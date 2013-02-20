WASHINGTON Feb 20 Conan O'Brien is bringing his
late-night television act to Washington.
The comedian, whose talk show runs nightly on TBS, will be
the entertainer at the annual dinner of the White House
Correspondents Association on April 27, the group announced.
It will be a return engagement for O'Brien, who performed at
the dinner in 1995.
The White House dinner is usually attended by President
Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and a crowd that includes some
actual reporters along with various Washington VIPs and some
Hollywood celebrities.
This year's dinner, to be televised by C-SPAN, is expected
to help fund more than $100,000 in scholarships.
