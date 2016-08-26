WASHINGTON Aug 26 President Barack Obama on
Friday will dramatically expand the Papahnaumokukea Marine
National Monument off the coast of Hawaii, the White House said,
an action that will ban commercial fishing from more than
582,500 square miles (1.5 million square km) of the Pacific
Ocean.
Obama will visit the protected area on Sept. 1 to draw
attention to the threat that climate change poses to oceans,
traveling to Midway Atoll - a remote coral reef that was the
site of a pivotal World War Two battle and is now known for its
sea turtles, monk seals, and millions of seabirds.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)