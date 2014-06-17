(Updates with details from White House, response from
conservation group)
WASHINGTON, June 17 The White House on Tuesday
unveiled efforts to expand protection of vast areas of the
Pacific Ocean controlled by the United States from over fishing
and environmental damage.
President Barack Obama's proposal, to go into effect later
this year, would create a vast marine sanctuary and is part of
an effort to safeguard more ocean territory, which is under
threat from several factors, including overfishing and climate
change, the White House said.
The announcement, part of the president's national ocean
policy, coincided with an oceans conference held by the State
Department on Monday and Tuesday at which Secretary of State
John Kerry called for a global effort to protect the world's
oceans, which cover more than 70 percent of the planet.
"We've already shown that when we work together, we can
protect our oceans for future generations. So let's redouble our
efforts," Obama said in a statement.
The president's plan would expand the Pacific Remote Islands
Marine National Monument from its current area of 87,000 square
miles and would affect seven islands and atolls controlled by
the United States.
The coral reefs and marine ecosystems of this section of the
south-central Pacific Ocean are some of the most vulnerable
areas to climate change and ocean acidification, the White House
said.
The president will also direct federal agencies to create a
comprehensive program to prevent illegal fishing and stop
illegally caught fish from being sold, a move designed to spur
the market for sustainably caught seafood.
"Because our seafood travels through an increasingly long,
complex and non-transparent supply chain, there are numerous
opportunities for seafood fraud to occur and illegally caught
fish to enter the U.S. market," said Beth Lowell, campaign
director at the ocean conservation group Oceana.
Obama also announced measures to protect coastal communities
vulnerable to climate change, including an offer of $102 million
in grants to restore flood plains and natural barriers along the
Atlantic coast, and released a paper detailing the impacts of
ocean acidification.
The measures will be carried out by executive order, and do
not require congressional approval.
A comment period over the summer will allow the Commerce and
Interior departments to hear objections and fine-tune the plan.
In addition to the White House measures, actor and
environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio announced at the oceans
conference his foundation will pledge $7 million to support
ocean conservation programs over the next two years.
DiCaprio previously gave Oceana a $3 million grant to back
their efforts to support sharks, marine mammals, and key ocean
habitat in the Eastern Pacific.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Ros Krasny, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Meredith Mazzilli)