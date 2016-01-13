By Roberta Rampton
| PAPILLION, Nebraska
PAPILLION, Nebraska Jan 13 President Barack
Obama visited with a young family in the living room of their
suburban house in Nebraska on Wednesday, the first stop on what
the White House said would be a year-long tour to talk with
Americans about fixing the nation's polarized politics.
His trip to Nebraska, a Republican "red state," is meant to
help promote the big-picture ideas he laid out in his final
State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Obama said in his speech that he regretted that politics
have become more polarized during his time in office and that
average Americans feels "the system is rigged" against them.
Obama spent 40 minutes visiting with Lisa Martin, who sent
him a letter last year that was written at 4 a.m. when she was
awake feeding her son Cooper, in which she described her
"sinking feeling of dread and sadness" about climate change.
"Will he be able to experience the small things, such as
winter in Nebraska, where he has snow days and sledding?" Martin
wrote, expressing feelings of powerlessness.
Obama was slated to deliver remarks to a large crowd in a
hockey rink in Omaha later on Wednesday before flying to Baton
Rouge, Louisiana - another red state - where he will do a town
hall on Thursday.
He has said he hopes to work with the Republican-led
Congress on a few issues where there is common ground in his
final year: criminal justice reform, passing a sweeping Asian
trade deal, and addressing heroin addiction and poverty.
But there are a host of issues where Congress does not
support him, like curbing climate change.
And the race to succeed him ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential
election has already overshadowed Obama's push to cement his
legacy.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest acknowledged that the
visit to Nebraska - next door to Iowa, the critical early-voting
state - had "appealing side benefits."
"I don't know how much of an impact it will have on the
ongoing political debate across the river," Earnest told
reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One.
"The president wanted to travel to a state that demonstrated
his commitment to talking to people other than just his
supporters," Earnest said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Alistair Bell)