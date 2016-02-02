WASHINGTON Feb 2 President Barack Obama will ask the U.S. Congress for $1.1 billion in new funding to expand treatment for people addicted to heroin and prescription pain killers, the White House said, a push to address an epidemic that has become a major issue in the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Obama will include in his budget request for fiscal 2017 $1 billion over two years to expand treatment in hard-hit states, and more than $90 million to increase the availability of naloxone, an overdose antidote, and other drug overdose programs, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)