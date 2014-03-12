By Roberta Rampton and Amanda Becker
WASHINGTON, March 12 President Barack Obama will
seek to help workers by updating regulations that exempt broad
swaths of salaried workers from earning overtime wages, a White
House official said on Wednesday.
Obama on Thursday will direct the U.S. Labor Department to
look at overtime regulations and the salary threshold above
which employers are not required to pay overtime for employees
deemed to be managers and supervisors, said the official.
The threshold was last raised in 2004 to $455 per week, less
than half of what it was almost 40 years ago on an
inflation-adjusted basis.
Obama's move would bypass Congress through use of executive
authority to review the country's overtime rules. It was part of
a series of populist measures he was promoting ahead of the
November midterm elections as Democrats try to appeal to voters
and keep control of the Senate.
The anticipated proposal could have an immediate impact on
the retail and fast-food industries, possibly making salaried
restaurant managers and store supervisors eligible for overtime
pay unless their salaries go up or their hours are reduced.
Low-level supervisors in healthcare facilities, such as
hospital clerks and dietary directors, also could become
eligible for overtime wages, experts said.
A salaried employee earning $455 for a workweek of 63 hours
or more makes less than the federal minimum wage.
"The president believes that if you're making $25,000 a year
and you're working 60 hours a week, you should be getting paid
for the extra hours you work," Betsey Stevenson, a member of
Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters.
California had a higher threshold of $640 per week and was
set to boost that to $800 per week in 2016, while New York's
threshold was at $600 per week and will increase to $675 per
week in 2016, the White House official noted.
PUSHBACK FROM BUSINESS
Business groups were quick to criticize the announcement as
a move that could lead to job or wage losses if employers cut
hours or eliminate positions.
"If implemented, this would have a significant job-killing
effect," said the National Retail Federation's David French in a
statement. "We are skeptical of the politics of the proposal and
certainly of the timing."
The National Retail Federation is a trade association that
represents department stories, grocers, chain restaurants and
Internet retailers.
Obama and Democratic lawmakers were campaigning to boost the
minimum wage to $10.10 per hour from $7.25, a measure that
stands little chance of passing through Congress. He used an
executive order in February to raise the minimum hourly wage of
federal government contractors to that amount.
The president also had tried to urge Congress to extend
unemployment insurance benefits for people out of work for
extended periods.
Obama met with House and Senate lawmakers on Wednesday to
discuss the minimum wage, equal pay, paid family leave and child
care, the White House said. The gender wage gap will be the
subject of a June summit hosted by the president.
Experts said the president had authority to revise overtime
standards without congressional support. The Fair Labor
Standards Act, the country's wage-and-hour law, gave the U.S.
labor secretary the power to revise and update overtime
regulations.
"There is no question that they have the power through
rulemaking to do this," said Ross Eisenbrey, vice president at
the liberal-leaning Economic Policy Institute in Washington,
D.C.
ADJUSTED WAGES
Eisenbrey, with his colleague Jared Bernstein, a former
economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden, urged the White
House last year to consider raising the salary threshold at
which certain categories of so-called managerial employees are
no longer eligible for overtime pay.
Eisenbrey said that based on inflation, the 1963 salary
threshold was $998 in 2014 dollars; the 1970 threshold was
$1,071 in 2014, and the 1975 threshold was $984 in 2014 dollars.
"Then we went 29 years without an adjustment," he said in an
interview.
Eisenbrey and Bernstein urged the White House to consider
raising the threshold to $984, the inflation-adjusted figure in
place under Republican President Gerald Ford.
If a new overtime rule is proposed, the Labor Department
will notify the public, set public comment period and likely
hold a hearing. The department will review the public comments
before issuing a final regulation.
Eisenbrey predicted the process could take 12 to 18 months.
Littler Mendelson attorney Tammy McCutchen oversaw the last
round of changes to overtime rules in 2004 during the
administration of Republican President George W. Bush. She said
in an interview that the administration faced "a lot of
opposition" but "managed to get them finalized."
"The most corporations can hope for is to actively engage in
the comment period and contain the worst ideas," McCutchen said.