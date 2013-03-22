By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 President Barack Obama is
due to announce on Monday that he will designate five locations
around the country as national monuments to protect large tracts
of land and historical sites, a White House official said.
The locations range from a 240,000-acre (97,125-hectare)
expanse in New Mexico's high desert to the town green in Dover,
Delaware, part of a nod to that state's role in the founding of
the republic. A national monument is similar to a national park
but can be designated directly by the president without
congressional approval, speeding the process.
Conservationists and lawmakers said the designations would
protect pristine land and tokens of the past and would also
generate economic activity through tourism.
"Our state will now welcome the many economic opportunities
that surround a new national monument and can help boost local
businesses and create jobs," Delaware Senator Tom Carper, a
Democrat, said.
The First State National Monument in Delaware spans three
sites including a 1,100-acre (445-ha) property in the Brandywine
Valley on the Delaware-Pennsylvania border and will be the first
designation in that state. Delaware is the only one of the 50
U.S. states so far to lack a property in the U.S. national park
system and is also the home state of Vice President Joe Biden.
The president will also designate the Rio Grande del Norte
National Monument in New Mexico, a spectacular high desert
gorge, and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National
Monument on Maryland's Eastern Shore that honors an escaped
slave who helped steer others like her to freedom.
Rounding out the new monuments are the Charles Young Buffalo
Soldiers National Monument in Ohio, which acknowledges a
pioneering African American soldier and black soldiers who
served in the Civil War and other conflicts, and the San Juan
Islands National Monument in the state of Washington, protecting
dozens of islands in the northeastern most corner of the
country, the official said.
Obama has previously designated four places as national
monuments. In addition to naming sites for their natural
features, he has also picked locations that have social or
historic significance, such as the home and headquarters of farm
labor leader Cesar Chavez.
