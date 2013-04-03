WASHINGTON, April 3 President Barack Obama plans
to give back 5 percent of his pay in a gesture of solidarity
with government workers who must take unpaid leave as a result
of deep spending cuts that went into effect last month.
The president's self-imposed pay cut would be effective from
March 1, when the spending cuts began, and would last through
the end of December, an administration official said on
Wednesday.
Obama earns $400,000 a year. The official said the president
decided on the 5-percent reduction, which would total $20,000,
because it would be similar to the level of cuts to non-defense
government agencies.
Defense and non-defense discretionary spending has shrunk
across the board as a result of reductions under a process known
as sequestration. To maintain critical functions, many agencies
are making workers take unpaid leave, or furloughs.
The president's gesture comes after the top Defense
Department official said he would return part of his salary in
an amount equal to pay lost by civilian employees.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel will give back the equivalent
of 14 days worth of pay to the government, about $10,750, his
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Obama's decision was first reported by The New York Times.
Sequestration was originally designed as an outcome so harsh
that budget negotiators would find another way to narrow
trillion-dollar deficits.
However, Obama would not back away from his insistence that
any spending cuts be paid for in part by higher tax revenues,
while Republicans, who had conceded higher tax rates on the rich
in budget deal in January, refused to agree to any tax hikes.
The $85 billion in overall cuts went into effect after the
two sides reached impasse.