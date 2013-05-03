By Steve Holland
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY May 2 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he is comfortable with a U.S. government agency's
decision to allow over-the-counter purchases of a morning-after
pill for anyone 15 and older.
Some critics have complained girls that young should not be
allowed to purchase the pills without a doctor's approval. But
Obama told a news conference in Mexico City that the decision
was based on "solid scientific evidence."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday appealed
a court order directing the agency to make morning-after
emergency contraception pills available without a prescription
to all girls of reproductive age.
Lawyers with the Justice Department filed the appeal with the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, according to
court documents.
The appeal is the latest foray in the years-long legal battle
over the pill known as "Plan B," a drug that has also sparked
political and religious clashes. If taken up to 120 hours after
unprotected sex, it is designed to prevent pregnancy.
The government is seeking to overturn U.S. District Judge
Edward Korman's ruling from April 5 that required the FDA to
make the emergency contraception available over-the-counter to
women of all ages within 30 days.
Obama said it was not his decision to make, that it was up
to the FDA and his Health and Human Services secretary, Kathleen
Sebelius, to decide.
"The rule that's been put forward by the FDA, Secretary
Sebelius has reviewed, she's comfortable with. I'm comfortable
with it," he said.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)