(Adds White House comment on Haley)
By James Oliphant
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Donald Trump was not in the
room during U.S. President Barack Obama's final State of the
Union speech, but the Republican presidential front-runner was a
looming presence nonetheless.
Both Obama's speech on Tuesday and, for that matter, the
Republican response by South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, took
pains to rebuke Trump, the real estate billionaire whose red-hot
rhetoric has endeared him to some and dismayed others in the
campaign for the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Obama and Haley, although from different parties, offered a
defense of establishment politics, a plea for optimism and a
quest for common ground.
Obama seemed to refer specifically to Trump's call for a
temporary ban on Muslim immigration following a deadly shooting
attack last month in San Bernardino, California, by a couple
authorities said had been radicalized.
"We need to reject any politics that targets people because
of race or religion. This isn't a matter of political
correctness," Obama said.
Trump has mounted much of his insurgent candidacy on the
notion of America losing ground, both economically and in terms
of global influence. Obama rejected that idea outright.
"It's easier to be cynical," Obama said, "to accept that
change isn't possible, and politics is hopeless, and to believe
that our voices and actions don't matter."
Soon after Obama concluded his remarks in the chamber of the
House of Representatives, Trump tweeted: "The State of the Union
speech was one of the most boring, rambling and non-substantive
I have heard in a long time."
While consistently criticizing Obama's record, Haley, the
daughter of Indian immigrants and a potential Republican vice
presidential choice, also seemed to indict Trump's message.
"Some people think that you have to be the loudest voice in
the room to make a difference," she said. "That is just not
true. Often, the best thing we can do is turn down the volume.
When the sound is quieter, you can actually hear what someone
else is saying. And that can make a world of difference."
Like Obama, Haley did not mention Trump by name during her
address but she criticized him in an interview on NBC's "Today
show" on Wednesday while calling on the Republican Party to be
more inclusive.
"Mr. Trump has definitely contributed to what I think is
just irresponsible talk," she said.
Trump responded shortly afterward by telling Fox News that
Haley has been "very weak on illegal immigration" for a long
time.
Paul Sracic, chairman of the politics department at
Youngstown State University in Ohio, said Trump was dominating
"our political discourse in a way that no one would have
predicted even a year ago."
"Donald Trump must be smiling tonight," he said, pointing
out that the candidate managed to make himself the target of not
just the State of the Union address, but also the Republican
response.
The White House gave Haley credit for defending "American
values" in her speech. "She was willing to do something that a
lot of other Republicans - leading Republicans - have been
unwilling to do," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters on Wednesday.
But he stressed that the administration disagrees with many
of Haley's positions.
Obama flew on Wednesday to Nebraska, a Republican "red
state," to promote the big-picture ideas he laid out in his
speech.
CRUZ WEIGHS IN
On Tuesday night, Obama also appeared to single out
conservative Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the top challenger to Trump
in the Republican race. Cruz has called for a massive bombing
campaign in Iraq and Syria to wipe out Islamic State forces.
Meeting the threat of Islamic State, Obama said, "needs to
be more than tough talk or calls to carpet-bomb civilians."
Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said Obama "made the
argument very well that leadership is not bombing the crap out
of someone."
Cruz quickly countered in a statement. Obama, he said,
"lectures us on civility yet he has been one of the most
divisive presidents in American history."
Both Trump and Cruz, who are topping opinion polls weeks
before the early nomination contests in Iowa and New Hampshire,
have pledged to push the Republican Party in a more
confrontational direction, and seek to undo much of what Obama
has accomplished as president.
Both candidates are likely in coming days to hammer the
Obama administration on its approach to Islamic State.
Obama's defense of pragmatic politics may also help his
former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, who is trying to
stave off a challenge from self-described democratic socialist
Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential contest, said
Bannon.
"He's taking about holding up the establishment," he said.
"When the president makes a good case, it helps Hillary more
than Bernie."
But John Geer, an expert on voter opinion at Vanderbilt
University, thought Obama, in his bid for unity, damaged
Clinton's prospects by not making a stronger case for
continuing the Democratic agenda. "He didn't put forward an
argument why there should be another Democrat for four years,"
Geer said. "I think she would have liked to see that."
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Jeff Mason and Megan
Cassella; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Peter Cooney and Alistair
Bell)