WASHINGTON Nov 25 A growing number of Americans
doubt President Barack Obama's ability to manage the nation,
according to a CNN/ORC poll released on Monday that reflects the
possible larger impact of his administration's fumbled rollout
of its healthcare law.
The poll also found that 53 percent of those polled said
Obama is not honest or trustworthy, marking the first time that
the CNN/ORC polling found a clear majority questioning the
president's integrity, CNN said.
Forty percent of the 843 U.S. adults surveyed in the
telephone poll early last week said Obama can manage the
government effectively, down 12 percentage points from June.
The poll was conducted Nov. 18-20 amid ongoing problems
plaguing the president's signature domestic policy achievement,
the healthcare law widely known as Obamacare.
HealthCare.gov, the administration's web portal for offering
private health coverage to uninsured Americans in 36 of the 50
U.S. states, has been at the center of a political firestorm
over technical problems that overwhelmed its Oct. 1 launch and
have dogged the system ever since.
In addition, insurance companies have canceled millions of
existing insurance policies because of the law, raising
questions about Obama's promise that people would be able to
keep their policies if they were happy with their coverage.
The pollsters said the survey, conducted by ORC
International with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points,
recorded the worst scores for Obama during his five years in
office in key categories.
It found that 56 percent of respondents said they did not
admire Obama, disagreed with him on important issues and said he
does not inspire confidence, while 53 percent said they do not
see him as a strong and decisive leader, CNN said.
But the poll also found that the majority of those surveyed
said the president still has a vision for the country's future
and cares about average people. Seventy percent said he is
likable.
Another poll conducted by the Gallup organization put
Obama's overall job approval rating at 41 percent, according to
the latest weekly findings for Nov. 11-17, down from 45 percent
in September, before the healthcare law rollout.
