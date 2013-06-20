WASHINGTON, June 20 The Obama administration has
appointed Twitter lawyer Nicole Wong to a new senior advisory
position to focus on internet and privacy policy, a White House
official said on Thursday.
Wong will work with federal Chief Technology Officer Todd
Park, and will join the White House as Obama focuses more
attention and resources on fighting hackers.
Her appointment comes as the Obama administration grapples
with issues that arose from the U.S. government's surveillance
of internet and phone communications in its anti-terrorism
effort.
Rick Weiss, a spokesman for the White House Office of
Science and Technology, said Wong is joining as deputy U.S.
chief technology officer and will work with Park on Internet,
privacy and technology issues.
"She has tremendous expertise in these domains and an
unrivaled reputation for fairness, and we look forward to having
her on our team," Weiss said.
Congress and the White House have been arguing about how
best to address cybersecurity for more than a year.
Last month, the House of Representatives passed a new
cybersecurity bill which will next be considered by the Senate.
It is designed to help companies and the government share
information on cyber threats, though concerns linger about the
amount of protection it offers for private information.
Wong, who was legal director at Twitter, has testified
before Congress about her concerns about internet censorship in
countries around the world.
In 2010, when she was Google's vice-president and deputy
general counsel, Wong told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
that the U.S. government should make internet freedom a key part
of foreign policy.
At Google, Wong was nicknamed "the Decider," author and law
professor Jeffrey Rosen has written, because part of her job was
deciding whether to remove content from YouTube and links from
Google that governments objected to.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)