BRIEF-T-Mobile signed an agreement for new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
* T-Mobile US Inc - signed a long-term agreement for up to 160 MW from new Red Dirt wind project in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON May 1 The White House on Thursday called on Congress to pass legislation to create a national standard for telling consumers when their data has been hacked, one of six policy recommendations from a 90-day review of data and privacy.
The review also concluded that Congress should update the Electronic Communications Privacy Act to better protect email that has been stored or left unread, the White House said in its report. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Signs a deal for network inventory system with telecom operator in India Source text for Eikon: