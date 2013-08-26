U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in some fashion during the G20 summit in St Petersburg, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

Obama and Putin have been at odds over Russia's decision to grant temporary asylum to former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden. The move allowed Snowden to avoid facing U.S. espionage charges for revealing details of U.S. surveillance programs.

In protest at this step and other differences, Obama recently canceled Moscow talks that had been planned with Putin ahead of the G20 summit.

But Carney made clear the two leaders would meet in some way in St Petersburg since Putin is hosting the summit.

"He will certainly meet with Putin," Carney told reporters.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)