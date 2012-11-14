India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday a tax hike on the middle class could result in slowing retail sales for the holidays, and could affect business planning and hiring.
"We could go back into recession. It would be a bad thing," Obama said, describing a scenario where lawmakers fail to agree on the tax and spending issues associated with the "fiscal cliff" by year-end deadlines.
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.