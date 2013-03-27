WASHINGTON, March 27 President Barack Obama will
launch a new round of schmoozing with his political opponents
when he sits down to dinner with a dozen Republican senators on
April 10.
Obama has been trying to gain Republican cooperation on a
host of items on his second-term agenda including a
deficit-reduction package, an overhaul of U.S. immigration laws
and a tightening of gun regulations.
Criticized in his first term for keeping his opponents at
arms-length, Obama is taking a different tack in the early
months of his second term.
He and a group of Republican senators had dinner at a
Washington hotel earlier this month and the president then
visited Capitol Hill to talk to lawmakers on both sides of the
aisle.
The April 10 dinner is being organized by Republican Senator
Johnny Isakson of Georgia, according to Isakson's office and a
White House official.