By Patrick Temple-West and Ross Kerber
WASHINGTON/BOSTON Jan 29 President Barack
Obama's new "myRA" retirement savings program will be run by a
private-sector money management firm chosen by the U.S. Treasury
Department from a field of up to 30 firms, a senior
administration official said on Wednesday.
In a competitive bidding process to begin in the next few
weeks, the Treasury Department will select a firm with
experience in handling Roth individual retirement accounts
(IRAs), the official said on a conference call with reporters.
The time frame was not clear, with the official saying only
that selection would take place in months ahead.
With millions of Americans saving little or no money for
retirement, Obama unveiled his myRA account idea in his State of
the Union speech on Tuesday evening. He wants the program to get
under way in 2015, but many details remain to be worked out.
The myRA would create another option for retirement savings,
supplementing the existing IRAs, Roth IRAs and 401(k) retirement
accounts. The myRA targets mainly lower-income Americans and
those employed by small companies that tend not to offer
retirement programs.
Obama was scheduled to appear at a U.S. Steel Corp. plant in
Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the program
and sign an order directing its creation by the Treasury.
Karen Friedman, policy director at the Pension Rights Center
in Washington, praised the outlines of the myRA, especially for
giving people a start on retirement savings.
"The good thing about it is, for people who have very small
balances, a lot of financial institutions really don't want
those accounts," she said.
"Financial institutions should welcome this proposal. It
enables lower-income workers to start accumulating money," which
they can then put into regular retirement accounts, she said.
It also spares workers from paying fees that can wipe out
gains in smaller accounts. "If you talk to any financial
institution, they will tell you they don't make money off these
accounts," she said. "This works for both sides."
The White House said myRAs holdings would be backed by the
U.S. government like savings bonds.
Money in a myRA could be withdrawn tax-free at any time.
Initial investments could be as low as $25, and contributions as
small as $5 could be made through payroll deductions.
LOW PARTICIPATION RATES
About 64 percent of private-sector employees, and 89 percent
of state and local government employees, had access to
retirement benefits in early 2013, government data showed.
Of private-sector workers with access to retirement
programs, only about half actually participated in a plan,
versus 85 percent in the public sector, the data showed.
Access and participation were lower still for those employed
by small businesses, many of which lack retirement plans.
The White House said on Tuesday that employers would need to
register in a pilot myRA program by the end of the year for
their employees to participate voluntarily in it.
The myRA would resemble the Roth IRA, the White House.
Eligibility for a myRA would be capped at household income
of $191,000. Participants could save up to $15,000 in a myRA,
over a maximum of 30 years. Once one of those limits was
reached, the accounts would have to be rolled into a Roth IRA.
Investors would earn a variable interest rate equal to the
Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) Government Securities Investment Fund,
a retirement account program available to federal employees.
MyRA accounts will be funded through direct deposit from
payroll deductions. "At some point, we will consider other ways
of allowing people to participate, but no decisions have been
made," the senior administration official said.
QUESTIONS REMAIN
Though millions of Americans would be eligible to open
myRAs, the Treasury Department did not have an estimate of how
many individuals may participate.
Derek Dorn, a tax and retirement benefits lawyer with Davis
& Harman LLP, said that since payroll-deduction IRAs are already
available, "it is not clear to me that the new myRA is going
to really move the dial significantly."
Still unclear were issues such as how depositors would
interact with their myRAs and exactly what role employers would
play in signing up employees for the accounts.
Cliff Caplan, president of Neponset Valley Financial
Partners, a wealth adviser in Norwood, Massachusetts, said he
was initially skeptical of Obama's new program. It could create
complexity, he said, and some savers might be better off in
plans earning higher interest rates.
A better solution might be to expand the use of current
vehicles, such as by increasing the amounts that can be
contributed to a Roth IRA, Caplan said.
On the other hand, he noted savers under Obama's plan would
benefit from its guarantees. "The good news is they're safe," he
said of the myRA accounts. "But a little risk isn't bad."