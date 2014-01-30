By Patrick Temple-West and Ross Kerber
WASHINGTON/BOSTON Jan 29 President Barack Obama
ordered on Wednesday the creation of a new government-backed
retirement account for low-income workers, the myRA, that will
be safe and simple, but will top out at only $15,000 per account
and offer modest returns.
Unveiled by the president in his State of the Union speech
on Tuesday night, the myRA quickly won praise from some experts
as an entry point into the world of investing for millions of
Americans who now save little or nothing for the future, and get
only scant attention from large financial firms.
"It enables lower-income workers to start accumulating
money," said Karen Friedman, policy director at the Pension
Rights Center, a consumer advocate group, in Washington.
But others questioned whether the myRA, which is aimed at
lower-wage workers and those who work for small companies that
do not offer retirement plans, would have much impact.
Derek Dorn, a tax and retirement benefits lawyer with Davis
& Harman LLP, said: "It is not clear to me that the new myRA ...
is going to really move the dial significantly," given the
availability of more established retirement accounts.
In early 2013, almost two-thirds of private-sector employees
had access to retirement benefits, but only half of them
actually took part in a plan, government data show.
Access and participation were lower still for employees of
small businesses, many of which lack retirement plans.
Citing such figures in his annual address before the U.S.
Congress and at a speech on Wednesday near Pittsburgh, Obama
said the myRA would help non-savers.
"It's a new type of savings bond that we can set up without
legislation that encourages Americans to begin to build a nest
egg," he said at a U.S. Steel Corp plant.
2015 START SET
The president wants the myRA program to get underway in
2015. Although millions of Americans would be eligible to
participate, the U.S. Treasury Department did not have an
estimate of how many might choose to open an account through
their employer. Participating businesses will not automatically
open the voluntary accounts.
A senior Obama administration official said the accounts
will work like Roth Individual Retirement Accounts, or Roth
IRAs. Contributions will come from post-tax income, but holdings
could be withdrawn tax-free with no penalty at any time.
Initial investments could be as low as $25 and contributions
as small as $5. At least initially, payroll deduction will be
the way to fund an account.
"At some point, we will consider other ways of allowing
people to participate, but no decisions have been made," the
administration official told reporters on a conference call.
Each account will hold a new type of Treasury security
backed by the government, like a savings bond, so its value will
never decline. Deposits will boost the value of that security.
Accounts will earn a variable interest rate pegged to the
Thrift Savings Plan Government Securities Investment Fund, a
retirement account program available to federal employees.
That would have meant a return of less than 2 percent in
2013, or barely 0.5 percent after accounting for inflation.
Still, it tops the average banking savings interest rate.
MyRA accounts will be administered by a private-sector money
management firm chosen by the Treasury Department from a field
of up to 30 companies in a competitive bid process.
Eligibility for a myRA would be capped at a household income
of $191,000. Participants could save up to $15,000, a good
start, but well short of covering anyone's retirement, in a
myRA, over a maximum of 30 years. Once one of those limits was
reached, the accounts would have to be rolled into a Roth IRA.
Employers would need to register in a pilot myRA program by
the end of this year for their employees to participate
voluntarily, the White House said.
'FOOT IN THE DOOR'
"This plan is designed for the rank-and-file worker that
doesn't know that much about the financial system and wants to
get a foot in the door," said William Gale, an economist with
the Brookings Institution a centrist think-tank in Washington.
He said the program could solve a conundrum for the
retirement industry, which has not aggressively chased
lower-income investors whose accounts are not as profitable as
those of wealthier workers.
"The problem is that these small accounts aren't popular
with funds because the administrative costs per dollar of assets
aren't that big," Gale said.
Executives from several big asset-management companies said
they supported the goal of expanded savings, but wanted to hear
more specifics about myRAs.
A spokesman for Vanguard Group Inc, a large retirement
assets manager, said myRAs could pave the way for workers to
open conventional Roth IRAs, "and eventually enable holders to
meaningfully participate in the financial markets."
Cliff Caplan, president of Neponset Valley Financial
Partners, a wealth adviser in Norwood, Massachusetts, said he
was initially skeptical of Obama's new program. It could create
complexity, and some savers might be better off in plans earning
higher interest rates.
A better solution might be to expand the use of current
vehicles, such as by increasing the amounts that can be
contributed to a Roth IRA, Caplan added.
On the other hand, he noted that savers under Obama's plan
would benefit from its guarantees.
"The good news is they're safe," he said of the myRA
accounts. "But a little risk isn't bad."