WASHINGTON Nov 14 In a robust defense of his
U.N. ambassador, President Barack Obama on Wednesday said it was
"outrageous" for Republican senators to target Susan Rice over
her response to the attack on the U.S. mission in Libya that
left four Americans dead.
Obama, speaking in his first news conference since being
re-elected last week, was referring to statements from Senator
John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham that they would try to
block any future promotion for Rice.
Rice has done "exemplary work" as U.N. ambassador, Obama
said, adding that if the senators have an issue with the
administration's handling of the Sept. 11 attack on the
consulate in Benghazi, they should take it up with him directly.
He pledged to provide all information available to those
investigating the incident.