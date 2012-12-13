WASHINGTON Dec 13 Susan Rice withdrew her name
from consideration as U.S. secretary of state on Thursday in the
face of what promised to be a difficult Senate confirmation
battle.
Rice, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a close
confidante of President Barack Obama, said she was withdrawing
from the process to avoid a lengthy, costly and disruptive
confirmation battle.
"That trade-off is simply not worth it to our country," she
wrote in a letter to Obama.
Rice has faced questions about comments she made days after
the Sept. 11 assault on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya,
when the Obama administration said the attack was a result of a
spontaneous demonstration over a film made in the United States
that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad.
Obama issued a statement saying he had accepted her decision
and is grateful she will continue as the U.S. ambassador to the
United Nations.
Hillary Clinton is planning to step down as secretary of
state.