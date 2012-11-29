* Low-key visit lasted over an hour
* Goodwill gesture aimed at salving wounds
* Obama wanted to hear Romney ideas -White House
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 President Barack Obama and
his vanquished Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, sat down for
lunch at the White House on Thursday as they sought to put their
bitterly fought presidential campaign behind them and make a
show of political harmony.
The two men chewed over the just-ended campaign during a
meal of turkey chili and Southwestern grilled chicken salad in
the dining room adjacent to the Oval Office. The visit was kept
low key as Romney was brought in through a heavily guarded side
entryway for a private one-on-one encounter.
News photographers were not allowed in for pictures. An
official White House photo showed the two men standing in the
Oval Office, shaking hands cordially in front of the
presidential desk.
The lunch, which lasted a little more than an hour, appeared
to be little more than a goodwill gesture aimed at salving
wounds left open from a bitter campaign, including three
contentious debates, in which Obama accused Romney of being an
out-of-touch, secretive, rich elitist, and Romney said his
opponent did not understand how to fix the U.S. economy.
Romney congratulated Obama for "the success of his campaign"
and wished him well in his second four-year term, the White
House said in a statement issued after the lunch.
"The focus of their discussion was on America's leadership
in the world and the importance of maintaining that leadership
position in the future. They pledged to stay in touch,
particularly if opportunities to work together on shared
interests arise in the future," the White House said.
The two men face sharply different futures. Obama is busily
gearing up for his second term. The grandstand from which he
will view his inaugural parade in January is being constructed
on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.
Romney, who was said to have been shocked that his campaign
fell short, has few apparent immediate plans. A week ago he was
photographed visiting Disneyland in California with several
grandchildren.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters that Obama
was interested in hearing some of Romney's ideas and sharing
campaign experiences with him. Obama said during his election
victory speech that he wanted to sit down and talk to Romney.
"Without giving any specifics, this was a conversation the
president wanted to have with Governor Romney as he mentioned
the night of the election," Carney said.
There was no job offer for Romney in the works, he said.
It was not immediately clear whether the two men discussed
the top priority facing the president and Congress, the prospect
of reaching a deal to avoid a year-end fiscal calamity when
Bush-era tax cuts expire and a variety of budget cuts kick in.
Romney had campaigned on sharply cutting government
spending, saying any program worth borrowing money from China to
pay for would have to be justified. Obama has focused more on
raising taxes on the wealthy. Both Democrats and Republicans are
far apart on reaching a deal with a month to go.
While Republican leaders in Washington had wholeheartedly
backed Romney's candidacy, there have been no indications that
he has been brought into the conversation over the so-called
fiscal cliff.
REARVIEW MIRROR
"Romney has never been viewed as a Washington insider and is
one that never really connected with those inside the Beltway.
And he tried to capitalize on that during the campaign. He does
not have close ties to Republicans inside of Washington, but
he's still respected as a very effective businessman,"
Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said.
Indeed, Republican leaders have shown every sign of wanting
to put Romney in the rearview mirror after he was quoted as
telling donors in a conference call that Obama won because his
administration had doled out "gifts" to blacks, Hispanics and
young voters to encourage them to turn out for him.
Party leaders have largely disavowed the comments and have
engaged in some soul-searching on what it will take to get in
position to win the White House in 2016.
The White House visit for Romney was a chance to begin
rebuilding his political stature after his party's disappointing
outcome in the Nov. 6 election. He also paid a visit to his vice
presidential nominee, Representative Paul Ryan, the chairman of
the House Budget Committee and a potential 2016 Republican
presidential contender.
Ryan said he remains grateful to Romney.
"I'm proud of the principles and ideas we advanced during
the campaign and the commitment we share to expanding
opportunity and promoting economic security for American
families," Ryan said in a statement.
Romney loyalists have been defending the honor of the former
Massachusetts governor, who has remained largely out of sight
since his loss.
"Losing is just losing," Stuart Stevens, Romney's top
campaign strategist, said in a Washington Post opinion article
this week. "It's not a mandate to throw out every idea that the
candidate championed, and I would hope it's not seen as an
excuse to show disrespect for a good man who fought hard for
values we admire."