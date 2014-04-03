By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON, April 3
WASHINGTON, April 3 It was a fun moment: Boston
Red Sox slugger David Ortiz snapped a "selfie" photo with
President Barack Obama when the World Series champions visited
the White House this week.
But the smiles turned to scowls when mobile provider Samsung
promoted the picture on Twitter to the company's 5.2 million
followers and pointed out the image had been taken with a
Samsung smartphone.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, asked whether Samsung had
been asked to stop tweeting the photo, made clear the
controversy had been discussed with White House lawyers.
"Without getting into counsel's discussions, I can tell you
that as a rule, the White House objects to attempts to use the
president's likeness for commercial purposes, and we certainly
object in this case," he said.
He declined to discuss how the White House had objected.
Representatives for Samsung did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Ortiz gave Obama a special Red Sox jersey with the
president's name on it at the event on Tuesday and then got
Obama to pose for the smartphone "selfie."
"I gave him the jersey, and the photographers were going to
take their pictures and I thought, really at the last second,
maybe I should snap a shot with my phone while I have the
chance," Ortiz told the Boston Globe.
"It had nothing to do with no deals," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)