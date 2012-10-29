* Obama scraps campaign plans, returns to Washington
* Seeks to show he gives priority to crisis, not campaign
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 President Barack Obama on
Monday urged East Coast residents in the path of Hurricane Sandy
to heed evacuation orders and assured them the government was
ready to respond swiftly, but he warned them it would take a
long time to clean up in the storm's aftermath.
Scrapping campaign plans to return to Washington, Obama
sought to show voters just eight days before the Nov. 6 election
that he was giving top priority to his presidential duties in a
looming national crisis, rather than his bid for re-election in
a tight race.
He also appeared determined to demonstrate that his
administration had learned the lessons of White House
predecessor George W. Bush's botched handling of Hurricane
Katrina in 2005, which inflicted serious political damage.
Rushing back from a campaign visit to Florida, Obama huddled
with top aides in the White House Situation Room for an update
on Hurricane Sandy, which started to batter the densely
populated East Coast as one of the biggest storms to ever hit
the U.S. mainland.
It was forecast to move ashore Monday night in New Jersey as
what Obama called a "big and powerful storm" whose slow-moving
course would affect millions of people.
With Sandy expected to bring massive flooding, power outages
and other disruptions all along the Atlantic coast, Obama seemed
mindful of the political risk of disgruntled storm victims on
the cusp of the election, and he appealed in advance for
patience.
"I'm confident that we're ready, but I think the public
needs to prepare for the fact that this is going to take a long
time for us to clean up," he said. "The good news is we will
clean up and we will get through this."
Obama has tried to draw a sharp contrast with the Bush
administration, which was heavily criticized for its slow and
inept handling of Katrina as the hurricane devastated New
Orleans early in his second term.
He has also sought to project the image of a president fully
engaged in marshaling resources to deal with a looming national
emergency. Bush was widely seen as out-of-touch during the
Katrina crisis.
Obama faces political danger if the federal government's
response goes awry in the final days of the election campaign,
but he also has a chance to look presidential compared with his
Republican challenger, Mitt Romney.
Obama had blunt words for those in Sandy's path.
"When they tell you to evacuate, you need to evacuate. Do
not delay. Don't pause," he said. "Don't question the
instructions that are being given, because this is a serious
storm and it could potentially have fatal consequences."
Already looking to the problems likely to crop up after the
storm that could become an issue before Election Day, Obama
said:.
"The public should anticipate that there's going to be a lot
of power outages and it may take time for that power to get back
on.
"The same is true with transportation; there are going to be
a lot of backlogs. And even after the storm has cleared, it's
going to take a considerable amount of time for airlines,
subways, trains, and so forth, potentially, to get back, you
know, on schedule."