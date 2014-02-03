(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The White House said on Monday
that President Barack Obama will travel to Saudi Arabia in March
to meet with King Abdullah to discuss a range of security issues
in the Middle East that have caused some strains in the
bilateral relationship.
The rare visit, which comes at the end of an Obama trip to
the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy, will include discussions
about "Gulf and regional security, peace in the Middle East,
countering violent extremism, and other issues of prosperity and
security," the White House said in a statement.
King Abdullah met Secretary of State John Kerry in November
and discussed concerns about the unwillingness of the United
State to intervene in Syria and recent overtures to its
arch-rival, Iran.
Saudi Arabia turned down a seat on the United Nations
Security Council in October, in a display of anger at the
failure of the international community to end the war in Syria.
That month, Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief said the
kingdom was looking at making a "major shift" in relations with
the United States.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have long been close
allies on military and energy issues.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)