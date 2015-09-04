Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said he planned to discuss Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and other topics with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the White House on Friday.
Obama told reporters gathered in the Oval Office before the meeting that he and Salman shared the common goals of resolving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and countering Iran's destabilizing activities in the region.
They also planned to discuss energy markets, where oil prices have declined drastically in recent months, he said.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.