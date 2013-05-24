WASHINGTON May 23 President Barack Obama
nominated two U.S. Senate aides on Thursday to serve as members
of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said
in a statement.
Kara Stein, who works for Democratic Senator Jack Reed of
Rhode Island, would replace Democrat Elisse Walter. Michael
Piwowar, an aide to Republican Senator Richard Shelby of
Alabama, would replace Republican Troy Paredes on the
commission.
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson of South
Dakota said Stein "is a smart, dedicated public servant who has
done superb work for Senator Reed on issues before the committee
for over a decade. I look forward to supporting Kara's
nomination, and I am confident she will make an outstanding
commissioner."
He also praised Piwowar's experience working on securities
issues.
"I look forward to moving both their nominations forward ...
to ensure the commission continues to operate at full strength,"
Johnson said.
The senior Republican on the committee, Senator Mike Crapo
of Idaho, said Piwowar's "in-depth expertise of capital markets
and background as a chief economist make him exceptionally
well-qualified for this position."
"I am confident that as an SEC commissioner, he will work to
fulfill the agency's critical mission of protecting investors,
maintaining fair, orderly and efficient markets and facilitating
capital formation," Crapo said.
