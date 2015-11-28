By Annika McGinnis
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 28 President Barack Obama took
his teenage daughters Malia and Sasha shopping on Saturday for
books and a sweet treat to promote Small Business Saturday, an
annual event designed to boost holiday shopping at mom-and-pop
shops.
In the tiny Upshur Street Books in northwest Washington, the
casually dressed Obama and his daughters browsed for books with
the help of the store manager, Anna Thorn.
The post-Thanksgiving book-browsing outing has become an
annual tradition for the First Family.
On Saturday in the softly lit shop adorned with Christmas
lights, excited employees mingled next to platters of colorful
cupcakes. Outside, cheery store windows featured books of fairy
tales and a green handwritten "Shop Local" sign. The bookstore
opened last November.
The Obamas bought nine books that spanned age brackets,
including three young-adult novels by Cynthia Voigt, "Purity: A
Novel" by Jonathan Franzen, "Two Years Eight Months and
Twenty-Eight Nights: A Novel" by Salman Rushdie, "Diary of a
Wimpy Kid: Hard Luck, Book 8" by Jeff Kinney, and "Dork Diaries
1: Tales from a Not-So-Fabulous Life" by Rachel Renée Russell.
Afterward, they dropped by Pleasant Pops cafe, where the
unusually warm late-November day called for ice pops.
The Obamas quizzed employees on their recommendations before
ordering a cookies and cream pop for 17-year-old Malia,
cranberry apple for 14-year-old Sasha, and strawberry ginger
lemonade - a store favorite - for the president.
"That sounds just really fancy," Obama said, shelling out $9
for the goodies - "a bargain," he said.
"This was the highlight of my Small Business Saturday," he
said, smiling.
Part of the American Thanksgiving tradition is shopping for
holiday gifts, with big box stores and shopping malls offering
massive sales on Black Friday.
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by credit card
company American Express to encourage people to spend their
holiday shopping dollars at small businesses.
