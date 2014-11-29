By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
and his teenaged daughters, Sasha and Malia, went to an
independent book store in Washington to buy books as a way to
promote Small Business Saturday, an event aimed at boosting
small businesses.
"Do I get a discount for that?" the president asked jokingly
while unloading a bunch of books from his shopping basket at the
Politics and Prose book store on Saturday.
"Maybe a neighbor's discount," the clerk joked back.
It is not clear whether Obama would have taken the discount,
if offered.
The first family shopped at the same bookstore last year.
On Saturday, Obama was met by a mostly cheery crowd of
shoppers and got a round of applause when a baby earned a
presidential selfie.
Over the clicking of cameras and flashes of smart-phones,
one shopper yelled: "When are you going to close Guantanamo?"
"We're working on it," the president replied. "Any other
issues?"
Started in 2010 by credit card company American Express,
Small Business Saturday comes on the Saturday after Thanksgiving
Day, to encourage people to spend their holiday shopping dollars
at small businesses.
It is the Black Friday for mom-and-pop shops that has become
an annual tradition and has gained momentum, spawning "shop
local" movements in communities across the country.
Last year, shoppers spent about $5.7 billion at small
companies on Small Business Saturday, according to a joint
survey by National Federation of Independent Business and
American Express.
The White House did not immediately provide a list of the
books purchased by the first family.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Gunna Dickson)